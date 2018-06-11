Film Review: My Friend Dahmer is a serious and thoughtful drama

Tracing the early life of the notorious murderer Jeffrey Dahmer, My Friend Dahmer could easily become lurid and sensationalist, writes Natalie Stendall.

With careful pacing and a gifted cast it avoids both pitfalls, offering a considered and balanced take on the origins of a serial killer.

Based on the graphic novel by Derf Backderf, who attended high school with Dahmer (Ross Lynch), the writing is sensitive and intricate. The conflicts in Dahmer’s early life - his mother’s drug use and mental health issues, his parents divorce, his inability to form significant friendships and struggle with sexuality - could come from the lives of many teenagers. But their connection to Dahmer’s violence is complex and the film shies away from simple ‘causes and effects’.

Instead, Dahmer’s curiosity about skeletons and anatomy seems instinctive. He’s already picking up road kill, and dissolving it in jars of acid in his garden shed, when the film begins. His parents take away this ‘lab’, not because it’s creepy or unhealthy, but because Dahmer is a loner and needs to get out more.

But even when Dahmer socialises, the temptation to “see what’s inside” living creatures continues to nag. We’re left to draw our own conclusions about why Dahmer fails to channel this morbid curiosity into his ambition to study biology, but the possibilities seem endless.

For all its gravity, My Friend Dahmer is not without bizarre details. Amongst them, is Dahmer’s series of peculiar friendships. When he begins impersonating a man with cerebral palsy, Dahmer attracts the attention of Derf (Alex Wolff), Neil (Tommy Nelson) and Mike (Harrison Holzer), becoming their prankster ‘mascot’. He’s both celebrated and ridiculed.

It’s the performance of this talented young cast that makes the film’s material so engrossing. Nelson’s staccato dialogue conveys the awkwardness of remorse, while Wolff’s straight-faced, detachment brings an exploitative note to Derf.

My Friend Dahmer is not overly sympathetic to anyone, least of all Dahmer who is seen grappling with, but not always giving in to, his very darkest thoughts. Ross Lynch successfully escapes his Disney credentials (Austin & Ally) in this troubling journey.

As Dahmer descends into despair and uncontainable fury, Lynch’s gradual, almost imperceptible transitions provide much of the film’s realism and empathy.

Dahmer’s growing dependency on alcohol (which would become a key feature of his later sentencing) is made particularly thought-provoking. An intricate character study, My Friend Dahmer offers audiences no simple answers and very little gore: a serious and unhurried drama for the curious and thoughtful.

4/5