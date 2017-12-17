Film review: Most Beautiful Island is a highly impressive debut

In the voyeuristic opening shots of Ana Asensio’s directorial debut, Most Beautiful Island, women are picked out of the crowd, tracked by a shaky camera along busy New York sidewalks, writes Natalie Stendall.

Their connection is made clear only later, in a sinister twist that plunges the audience into a dark and anxiety-inducing underworld.

The foreboding atmosphere of Most Beautiful Island’s pre-title shots immediately set the tone for its unsettling commentary on the exploitation of female immigrants.

Asensio, who produces, writes, directs and stars in this accomplished and extremely original thriller, establishes herself as a force to be reckoned with.

She plays Luciana, an undocumented immigrant struggling to make ends meet. Luciana travels between low-paid jobs that always pay in cash and furtively accesses health care she cannot afford. When a friend asks her to take her place at a party where she will earn big money for simply smiling and wearing a little black dress, alarm bells ring. For Luciana the offer is too tempting to refuse.

But it’s not what you think. Here this compelling drama morphs into a taut and sinister psychological thriller.

Asensio ekes out the tension, heightening our anxiety with shots of nervous faces and closed doors. When it finally arrives, the revelation is deliciously unexpected and almost unbearable in its nightmarish primal terror. Asensio’s voyeuristic camera returns, turning Luciana’s survival story into survival horror.

Luck and karma ripple throughout the subtext: an intriguing thread that Asensio teases and tugs. Luciana’s friend Olga (Natasha Romanova) believes bad things happen to bad people: ‘we all get what we deserve’. It’s dangerous thinking that ignores both the frightening element of chance and a perilous, weighted system.

For Luciana, whose past apparently includes a lost child and a large helping of guilt, New York’s ‘possibilities’ feel almost overwhelming negative.

As she teeters on the edge of survival, the beauty of the island appears to lie in its ordinary people - neighbours, taxi drivers and corner shop owners - who are kinder to Luciana than you might expect.

By the time Most Beautiful Island reaches its conclusion, life has been reduced to a game of chance: a game that’s ultimately loaded for those like Luciana, living on society’s edge. By now Olga’s joke about a missing undocumented friend, “New York ate her up,” sounds like a warning cry.

4/5