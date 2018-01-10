Film Review: Molly’s Game

Jessica Chastain’s fiercely intelligent, driven and competitive Molly Bloom is the tenacious female lead that cinema has been waiting for, writes Natalie Stendall.

Refusing to be cowed by her domineering father or the wealthy and powerful men who play in the private high-stakes poker games she runs, Molly roundly rejects the media’s snappy label for her as ‘The Princess of Poker’.

In his directorial debut, Aaron Sorkin - the writer of The West Wing, Newsroom, The Social Network and Moneyball - tells Molly’s refreshing true story.

Molly’s Game intercuts three time frames: Molly’s early, burgeoning career as a competitive freestyle skier; her entrepreneurial efforts to establish the glamorous and testosterone fuelled poker games in LA and New York; and a legal battle against the US government’s gambling charges. In Sorkin’s familiar style the script is loquacious, packed with verbal sparring and sharp, sarcastic takedowns.

The first two time frames are heavily narrated in voiceover, but the controversial cinematic tool works here because it allows Molly to tell her own story.

The interplay between the time frames reveals that she’s not always entirely reliable as she resolutely withholds the true identity of the poker players. All we know of Player X, played with fascinating ambiguity by Michael Cera, is that he’s a high-profile Hollywood star.

Molly’s Game, it turns out, is very meta: the heavily narrated sections playing out as if read by Molly from the pages of her own censored memoir on which the film is based. There’s even a reference to the film rights.

This intelligent scripting is provocative and rhythmic and Sorkin proves himself a capable director with smart and stylish visuals and graphics, but Jessica Chastain is the source of the film’s humanity. As she carves out territory dominated by men, Chastain’s Molly is intense and determined but relentlessly ethical and principled. Chastain plays her with warmth, admiration and respect.

Sorkin occasionally gives in to sentimentality - a heart to heart between Molly and her father (Kevin Costner) is rescued by the mesmeric quality of the performances - but he resists any inclination for a romantic subplot. Chris O’Dowd, a comic scene stealer, opens the door to a romantic assignation only to have it closed firmly in his face.

In Molly’s Game she speaks for herself, the hero of her own story. Filmmakers of 2018, stand up and take notice.

4/5