Enjoy some festive film fun at QUAD

Christmas-themed films and events continue at QUAD Derby during December.

The Christmas Films season includes traditional seasonal favourites at QUAD, none more so than Frank Capra’s heart-warming yuletide classic It’s A Wonderful Life.

George Bailey has spent his entire life in the small town of Bedford Falls, sacrificing his personal ambitions for his family and community. He is shown the impact of his life by Clarence, an angel sent to Earth to earn his wings. It’s A Wonderful Life (U) screens at QUAD from December 21-24. Advance booking is advised for this popular film, regular cinema ticket prices apply.

Some alternative Christmas films include Fright Club’s Jack Frost, where serial killer Jack Frost is exposed to chemicals causing him to fuse with the snow, transforming him into Jack Frost: mutant killer snowman. Jack Frost (18) screens on Friday, December 21, at 8.45pm.

For cult film fanatics Die Hard Double Bill, Die Hard and Die Hard 2: Die Harder (15) starring Bruce Willis, screens on Saturday, December 22, at 8pm. Tickets are £15, £12 concession or £7 for 16-25 years.

The brand-new Mary Poppins Returns is set in Depression-era London, where a now grown-up Jane and Michael Banks, and Michael’s three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins.

Starring Emily Blunt with an all-star supporting cast including Ben Whishaw, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Emily Mortimer, Angela Lansbury, David Warner and Dick Van Dyke. Mary Poppins Returns (U) screens from December 21. Regular cinema ticket prices apply.

QUAD Christmas opening times for Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve are 11am to 6.30pm. QUAD is closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

To book tickets or for more details, please see: https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/whats-on/cinema or call QUAD box office on 01332 290606.

Photo credit: Graham Lucas Commons