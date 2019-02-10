Enjoy Sing and Skate Parties at National Ice Centre

Sing and Skate Parties are coming to the National Ice Centre, Nottingham, on February 15.

The National Ice Centre will host two karaoke parties for guests to sing their favourite tunes while they skate.

The event will take place across Friday, February 15 and will include two sessions for eager singers and skaters to choose from – including a family session from 5.30pm to 7pm, and a disco-themed club session from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Standard public ice skating charges apply, with tickets available from £7.50 for juniors (ages 5-15 years) and adults £8.50.

Under fives skate for free.

For further information, visit https://www.national-ice-centre.com/whats-on/sing-skate-parties/