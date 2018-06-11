Classic horror season continues at QUAD

The Universally Monstrous season of classic horror films continues at QUAD in Derby this weekend.

From 1931, Universal Studios had a string of mega hits that established horror as a box office draw with crowds flocking to see the suave Bela Lugosi as Dracula, the monstrous Boris Karloff as Frankenstein’s Monster, the hirsute Lon Chaney Jr. as the Wolf Man and the shocking Elsa Lanchester as the iconic Bride Of Frankenstein.

In James Whale’s The Invisible Man, the mysterious Dr Griffin arrives in a small English village, covered in bandages and wearing dark glasses, and takes a room at the local tavern.

Unbeknown to the villagers, Griffin has created a serum that makes him invisible – he attempts to hide his amazing discovery, but the drug’s side effects slowly drive him to commit acts of terror…

In The Invisible Man Returns, Dr Frank Griffin, brother to The Invisible Man, is called on to help a man who is to be executed for a crime he did not commit.

His friend Radcliffe takes the drug, that makes you invisible but slowly turns you mad, and the race is on to clear his name, find the real killer and find an antidote before he goes insane. The film was nominated for Best Special Effects at the 1941 Oscars.

The Invisible Man (PG) and The Invisible Man Returns (PG) screen in QUAD on June 15-18.

Film tickets are £9, £7 concessions for single screenings or £12, £10 concessions for double bills.

For more information or book to online go to https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/film/universally-monstrous-season-pass.aspx or call the box office on 01332 290606.