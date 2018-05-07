City film festival is up and running with plenty to enjoy

Derby Film Festival runs until May 13 with a host of special guests, film previews and events as well as over 50 feature films.

There are limited number of tickets left for local interest film Portrait Of A Village. This is an affectionate portrayal of a semi-rural village in the East Midlands – Spondon.

Directed by local filmmaker Mark Rivers. Portrait Of A Village is a snapshot of life in modern Britain and explores the themes of home, community and belonging. Portrait Of A Village screens in QUAD on Saturday, May 12, at 12.30pm.

Director Mandie Fletcher will discuss her career in film and television, directing comedy greats including Blackadder, Only Fools And Horses, Desmond’s, Absolutely Fabulous and Miranda.

Her career has also included Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie in 2016, which will be screened as part of the event. Mandie Fletcher will be in Conversation in QUAD in Derby on Sunday, May 13, at 2pm

Oscar-winning The Silent Child will be shown as part of a programme of short films, specially curated and tailored specifically to the needs of D/deaf cinema-goers.

Lives In Sign Language short films programme has been curated by the London Short Film Festival’s young Deaf programmer Zoë McWhinney, who will present a short talk about the richness of D/deaf culture and experience after the films. The programme of contemporary short films includes a mixture of comedy, romance, horror; bringing the stories of D/deaf characters to the screen in a selection that is inclusive for all. Films include: Nonsense, The Silent Child, My House, Imagine, Deaf, A Love Divided and Dawn Of The Deaf. Lives In Sign Language (Advised 15) will screen in QUAD on Saturday, May 12, at 5pm. There will be Hard Of Hearing subtitles and BSL Interpretation.

Exclusive film Previews include:

Edie starring Sheila Hancock on Wednesday, May at 2pm.

Ismael’s Ghosts starring Marion Cotillard and Mathieu Almaric on Thursday, May 10, at 6.30pm.

On Chesil Beach adapted from the novel by Ian McEwan on Friday, May 11, at 6.30pm.

The Bookshop starring Emily Mortimer and Bill Nighy on Saturday, May 12, at 7pm.

Closing the festival is the unique Five Lamps Films 24 Hour Challenge. Returning for its ninth year, the Five/24 24hr film challenge entrants made a three-minute short in just 24 hours, over the weekend just gone. The following weekend the public are invited to a screening of all the entries and announcement of the winners.

Five Lamps Films 24 Hour Challenge Screening & Prize Ceremony takes place in QUAD on Sunday, May 13, at 8.15pm.

For full information on Derby Film Festival films, screening times and ticket prices please go to derbyfilmfestival.co.uk