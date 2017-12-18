Chance to see Dear Esther live onstage at Royal Concert Hall

See Dear Esther Live when it comes to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on January 19.

A deserted Hebridean landscape, memories of a fatal crash, a book written by a dying man – explore a haunting, deserted, island shrouded in mystery in a live performance of the videogame Dear Esther.

Starting on a small beach, only brooding cliffs and a small lighthouse in sight, BAFTA-nominated narrator Oliver Dimsdale takes you through the game, journeying from a desolate Scottish island, to a car crash on the M5, to a crisis of faith of a guilty heart, to the lost shores of a dreamed shoreline into a final ascent through the waters of madness to the release of flight.

With the play-through of the game onscreen accompanied by live narration and a live performance of BAFTA-winning composer Jessica Curry’s powerful score, the story of the acclaimed videogame is brought to life in as a performative work and as never before.

Originally released in 2012, Dear Esther, created by developers The Chinese Room, quickly gained critical acclaim for abandoning traditional gameplay in favour of atmosphere, rich storytelling and extraordinary art, proving videogames are capable of the same musical, narrative and artistic expression as film, visual art, literature and classical music.

Dear Esther Live starts at 8pm and tickets are £15.50 - £17.50 plus discounts for under 26s. See www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555.