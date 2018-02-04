Brexit gets big-screen treatment as new documentary comes to QUAD

QUAD in Derby will be holding a film screening and Q&A event looking at the impact of Brexit with a new documentary Brexitannia later this month.

In the wake of this momentous event in modern British history, the documentary Brexitannia presents the complex panorama of views from across the UK using interviews from a mixed group of ‘Leavers’ and ‘Remainers’.

The film offers a sensitive, insightful and sometimes uncomfortable portrayal of ordinary Britons today.

The film ends with a sobering analysis from theorists including Noam Chomsky, Saskia Sassen and Nick Srnicek. The film has played over 35 international film festivals and the films’s director, Timothy George Kelly, will be in QUAD following the screening and where he will be taking part in a post-screening Q&A.

Timothy George Kelly said: “We tried to follow actual statistical demographics of the country to attempt a truthful as possible portrait of the nation.

“It can be easily argued that documenting a national identity is impossible in its complexity and maybe I agree, but the one thing we were able to capture successfully was that feeling of the moment and all it’s shock, beauty and humour. Over the six months that followed the referendum, I interviewed 106 people all over the UK. 50 ended up in the final cut. I consider the film more a study of humans than of politics.”

Brexitannia (12A) plus Q&A takes place in QUAD, Derby, on Tuesday, February 13, at 6.30pm. Tickets are £9 or £7 concessions.

For more information or to book seats, call QUAD’s box office on 01332 290606 or visit https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/film/bread--and--roses--brexitannia--12a-.aspx

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons