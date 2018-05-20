Back to the 20s at Erewash Museum event

The first ever 1920s day is to be held at Erewash Museum in Ilkeston, when there will be singing, dancing and make-up demonstrations from the era.

The free Gatsby-style Roaring 20s event will be held on Saturday, May 26, between 11am and 3pm and entertainment will come from popular performer Johnny Victory (pictured).

Among the attractions will be a 1920s Ford Model T car on display while visitors will also be able have a fun picture taken in a retro photo booth and learn how to get the 20s look with hair and make-up demonstrations.

The event has been organised by Isobel Davidson, a student from the University of Nottingham, as part of her studies.

Councillor Mike Wallis, lead member for culture and leisure at Erewash Borough Council, said:

“This looks set to be an exciting and nostalgic new event in the museum’s calendar and we hope that people will come along and join in the fun. We are grateful for all the hard work that has been put into organising what promises to be an event to remember.”

Erewash Museum is in Ilkeston town centre, a short walk from the Market Place. Opening hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-4pm, and Monday to Saturday during school holidays. Admission is free. Contact 0115 907 1141, email museum@erewash.gov.uk or visit the Facebook page /erewashmuseum