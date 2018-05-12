Award-winning photographer to give talk at QUAD

QUAD in Derby presents an artist talk by photographer Kate Bellis.

Kate Bellis is an award-winning photographer who has spent the last 20 years documenting the relationships between rural communities and the land around them.

Focusing on Derbyshire hill farming communities, Kate’s images capture the working life of the hill – farming and quarrying – as well as images of the community that live in the shelter of the hill.

Kate will be talking about and sharing her latest work from HILL, an Arts Council England-funded project which is currently being exhibited at Buxton Museum.

The FORMAT PHOTOFORUM talk with Kate Bellis takes place in QUAD on Thursday, May 17, from 6.30pm. Tickets are £5, £4 concessions, or £2.50 for ages 16-25 years.

For more information, tickets and also about other upcoming speakers, please see: https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/exhibition/format-photoforum.aspx or call QUAD box office on 01332 290606.

Photo credit: Graham Lucas Commons