Are you ready for the arrival of The Monster at Nottingham venue?

The Monster dares you to let loose your inner child as the ultimate bouncy castle experience announces a full UK tour, stopping in Nottingham from July 20-22.

At nearly 300 metres long, The Monster is one of the world’s largest inflatable obstacle courses and hands down the craziest nostalgic bouncy castle experience for adults.

The brainchild of the events team who unleashed sell-out events with the The Beast in London (Alexandra Palace) and Birmingham (NEC) in 2017, The Monster is bigger, better and more bonkers than ever before.

Run, bounce and jump your way around 300m of inflatable fun and regress to your childhood as you take on 42 brand new obstacles including an 18m Mega Slide, a Tunnel of Love and The Bouncy Cage of Doom!

The fun doesn’t stop once you’ve conquered The Monster. With your adrenaline pumping, you’re bound to have worked up a thirst and a serious appetite – enjoy refreshing super-cocktails, craft beers and mouthwatering food. With live DJs, giant adult ball pits and other crazy activities available throughout the event, this will be one unmissable funfest you won’t forget.

Tickets for The Monster are on sale now priced at £22.40 for adults and children. Spectator tickets for the adult sessions are priced at £2.80 (includes venue fees).

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/the-monster via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Photography by Jake Davis (fb.com/hungryvisuals)