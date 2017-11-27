And now for something completely different...

Strangers & Others is a new immersive piece from award-winning maverick performers and choreographers H2 DANCE.

As the final date of a UK tour, this groundbreaking show visits Nottingham Dance 4 Space on December 2 with performances at 3pm, 5pm and 7pm.

This is a playful performance without performers. Instead the audience are the protagonists in a show that asks: how can we come together to co-exist and create understanding and empathy between social groups and cultures?

At a time when global events seem to lead to increasingly fractured and isolationist societies, community and integration seem more important than ever.

The audience are invited to don headphones to receive live instructions from H2 DANCE’s Hanna Gillgren and Heidi Rustgaard. The pair lead them through a series of choreographed meetings with permission to look, touch, assume and judge – and the trademark humour inherent in most of the company’s work is never far away.

Each performance will be different as, alone in their own headphone-controlled world yet moving within a group of strangers, each individual is free to choose how to respond. Witnessed only by the choreographers, appearance, physicality and behaviour will be their sole guides as they cooperate in silence. As the audience moves around they will create a constantly changing physical landscape of shapes and patterns as they come together or shift apart.

Strangers & Others is itself the result of international cooperation and collaboration. With the creation process spread across Finland, Norway, Sweden, Germany and London this is a truly pan European piece.

Tickets are £7 (concessions £5) available on 0115 924 2016 or at www.dance4.co.uk

Photo credit: Benedict Johnson