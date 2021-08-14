Top poet Luke Wright to perform latest show at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse, September 9.

The Remains of Logan Dankworth is the third and final instalment of Luke Wright’s trilogy of political verse plays.The internationally renowned poet will look at trust and privilege as we continue to discover the lingering legacy of Brexit.After an extensive tour suffered multiple Covid caused postponements in 2020, Luke feared the opportunity to perform it around the country was lost. But now the play has selected dates in 2021 .Logan Dankworth, newspaper columnist and Twitter warrior, grew up romanticising the political turmoil of the 1980s. Now, as the EU Referendum looms, he is determined to be right there in the fray of the biggest political battle for years.Meanwhile, Logan’s wife Megan wants to leave London to find a better place to raise their daughter. The first two plays in the trilogy won praise from critics and audiences alike.

Photo: Andrew Florides

You can check out Luke Wright during a performance at Nottingham Playhouse (Photo credit: Andrew Florides)

