Tenors and basses are invited to Come and Sing with Derby Bach Choir

Derby Bach Choir is looking for tenors and basses to join in a Come and Sing event on September 25, 2021.

Join Derby Bach Choir in singing the Fauré Requieum and choruses from Vivaldi’s Gloria, a programme that commemorates those lost to Covid-19 and celebrates the return to communal performance.

Come and Sing will be held at St George’s Church, Ticknall, on Saturday, September 25, when rehearsals start at 11am and the performance will begin at 3.30pm.

James Foulds will conduct and organist Tom Corfield will be the accompaniment.

The cost for the day is £12 and attendance at the performance is £5.

A brochure with an application form is available on the website at www.derbybachchoir.com/comeandsing

Contact Jenny Casboult on 01335 350285 for further information.

The 90-strong choir will be performing Handel’s Judas Maccabeus at St John the Evangelist Church, Derby on November 6 at 6.30pm.