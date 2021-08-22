Stranglers to hit the road again in early 2022

The Stranglers are setting off on another tour early in 2022 (Photo credit: Hiroki Nishioka)

Nottingham Rock City, February 8/Sheffield City Hall, February 24.

Punk veterans The Stranglers will hit the road for one more time on their Final Full UK tour.The tour, which gets under way in Lincoln in January, is dedicated to the memory of the band’s legendary keyboard player Dave Greenfield, who passed away last year after more than four decades as a key member of The Stranglers.Bursting onto the chart scene in 1977, The Stranglers have enjoyed a string of memorable hits over the intervening years.These include Peaches, No More Heroes, (Get A) Grip (On Yourself), Always The Sun, Walk On By, Golden Brown and many many more.Over the past 40-plus years, they have also enjoyed a massive reputation as a formidable live band with an army of loyal fans.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.rock-city.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.ukPhoto: Hiroki Nishioka

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.