Stars Anton and Erin to dance their way onto Nottingham Royal Concert Hall stage again

Erin Boag and Anton Du Beke will perform Showtime on their latest tour.

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple on their brand new tour.Along with the rest of the world of live entertainment, Anton and Erin had to postpone their 2021 tour due to coronavirus restrictions. They are delighted to be back next year.Showtime is a glittering celebration that pays tribute to some of the world’s greatest icons of entertainment as Anton and Erin present world class dance inspired by an array of classic performers including Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Charlie Chaplin, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Liza Minelli, Elton John and many more.The show comes complete with stunning costumes, fabulous live vocals, a high-energy West End dance ensemble and a sensational 23-piece orchestra.

For more on how to get hold of tickets for the show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

