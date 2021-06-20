Simply hits galore when Mick Hucknall and co visit Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in 2022

Simply Red (Photo credit: Dean Chalkley)

Returning to the city for the first time since their Stars anniversary tour, Mick Hucknall and co will be joined on the night by special guest Mica Paris as support.Hailed as one of the most successful live acts ever to come out of the UK, they will be firing on all cylinders, delivering their all-time classic hits from a stellar career, such as Stars, Holding Back The Years, Fairground and Money’s Too Tight To Mention, as well as some raw and soulful new grooves.Mick Hucknall has been Simply Red’s songwriter and bandleader since the very beginning in 1985, aided by long-serving saxophonist Ian Kirkham since 1986.

The current line-up has remained consistent since 2003, and the new tour will play to the core strengths of this fantastic band.

For more, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.