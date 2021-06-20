Simply hits galore when Mick Hucknall and co visit Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in 2022
Simply Red will be wowing their fans in the area when they perform a rescheduled show at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on February 17, 2022.
Returning to the city for the first time since their Stars anniversary tour, Mick Hucknall and co will be joined on the night by special guest Mica Paris as support.Hailed as one of the most successful live acts ever to come out of the UK, they will be firing on all cylinders, delivering their all-time classic hits from a stellar career, such as Stars, Holding Back The Years, Fairground and Money’s Too Tight To Mention, as well as some raw and soulful new grooves.Mick Hucknall has been Simply Red’s songwriter and bandleader since the very beginning in 1985, aided by long-serving saxophonist Ian Kirkham since 1986.
The current line-up has remained consistent since 2003, and the new tour will play to the core strengths of this fantastic band.
For more, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com