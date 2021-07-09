Seventh time lucky for The Lovely Eggs' Sheffield and Nottingham gigs

The Lovely Eggs are to perform tour dates in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Sheffield O2 Academy, July 29/Nottingham Metronome, August 4

The proudly independent Northern psychedelic punk rock duo have now, since the beginning of the pandemic, rescheduled the tour originally intended to promote the release in April 2020 of their I Am Moron album, a staggering seven times. “It's part of the DIY culture,” exclaims singer/guitarist Holly Ross. “You just don't give up. So as soon as we found out last month that re-opening had been pushed back, we set about heaving all our tour dates back into late July/August.“We didn't want to wait till next year. And within 24 hours we'd re-booked our UK tour for the seventh time! We are all just ready for the party now. Everyone has been looking forward to these shows for over a year and we can't wait to bring it to ‘em!”These shows will be a long-awaited celebration of the critical and chart-topping success of I Am Moron .

