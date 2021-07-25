See star Jodie Prenger when hit musical Tell Me On A Sunday comes to Nottingham
Tell Me On A Sunday
Nottingham Theatre Royal, August 10 to 14.
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black’s classic musical charts the romantic misadventures of a young English girl in New York in the 1980s.Brimming with optimism, she seeks success and love. But as she weaves her way through the maze of the city and her own anxieties, frustrations and heartaches, she begins to wonder whether she's been looking for love in all the wrong places.This iconic musical score, played live by West End musicians, includes the chart-topping Take That Look Off Your Face, and title track Tell Me On A Sunday.Jodie Prenger will take the starring role. Theatre work in recent years includes the national tours of Abigail’s Party, Shirley Valentine, Annie, Fat Friends The Musical, and Calamity Jane. In the West End she has starred in Oliver! and One Man Two Guvnors.
Details: For more, see www.trch.co.ukPhoto: Tristram Kenton