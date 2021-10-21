See comic ace Shazia Mirza’s Nottingham show
Shazia Mirza
Nottingham Glee, October 31.
Following the success of critically acclaimed shows With Love From St. Tropez, and The Kardashians Made Me Do It, Shazia is taking on the burning issues of our time in latest show Coconut.Shazia explained: “I wrote this show two years ago. It was relevant, funny, timely and I knew every single bit of it.”Then one day in March, the world ended. I had nothing to do, nowhere to go, and I did what everyone else was doing. I sat on the settee in my pyjamas, stuffing myself with Nutella whilst watching documentaries on Ted Bundy. I thought I’d better change my show and make it more relevant: let’s get real.“People have been struggling to get eggs, Prince Harry told The Queen to do one, Meghan Markle turned into the new Yoko Ono and there are a few more black people on ITV. Things got serious and I have to do some jokes on this while playing to sell-out crowds of 100, in 3000 seater stadiums”.