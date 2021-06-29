See Beatles tribute show And In The End at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

And In The End will pay homage to two classic Beatles albums next year at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall.

It can now be seen at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on July 25, 2022.

Following on from their hugely successful tour in 2017-18, the award-winning Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and the nation’s premier Beatles tribute group, The Bootleg Beatles, join forces once again to deliver a Beatles experience like no other.

Experience two of The Beatles’ most iconic albums – Abbey Road and Let It Be – performed afresh in this special musical collaboration, adding a classical twist and performing beautifully arranged symphonic versions of these timeless classics, including masterpieces such as Here Comes The Sun, Come Together and The Long and Winding Road.This unique live staging will be an unmissable event for fans of all ages.For more, you can see www.trch.co.uk

