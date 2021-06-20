Rock City gig for music aces Angels & Airwaves
Angels & Airwaves will perform at Nottingham Rock City in one of only UK dates on their world tour.
You can see the US music aces at the Talbot Street venue on March 15, 2022.
Angels & Airwaves is made up of Tom DeLonge (lead vocals, guitar/synths), Ilan Rubin (drums/guitar/backing vocals/synths), David Kennedy (guitar) and Matt Rubano (bass).
They released Euphoria, the first single from new album Lifeforms, on May 19.DeLonge, a founding member of Blink-182, formed Angels & Airwaves in 2005. The band has released five full-length albums and charted numerous hits, including The Adventure, The War, Everything’s Magic and Rebel Girl.
DeLonge has also created To The Stars, a multimedia entertainment company that creates original content across branches of the arts.
For more, go to www.rock-city.co.uk