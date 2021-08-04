Richard Hawley to play Derbyshire venue

Richard Hawley will perform at The Venue, Derby, on August 11.

The former guitarist with Pulp and The Longpigs will play at The Venue in Derby on August 11.

Richard, 54, has released a string of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albums since leaving band life more than two decades ago.

He has worked with a host of impressive collaborators including Arctic Monkeys, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow and Paul Weller.

Richard’s song Tonight The Streets Are Ours was featured in The Simpsons and Exit Through The Gift Shop: A Banksy Film.

Tickets cost £30.25 to see Richard at The Venue, Derby. Go to www.gigantic.com

Message from Phil Bramley, editor: