Nottingham Symphony Orchestra to return to stage with exciting concert line-up
Nottingham Symphony Orchestra
Nottingham Albert Hall, Saturday, November 6, 7.30pm.
Back in concert action for the first time since March 2020, the orchestra will be conducted by Derek Williams in a performance opening with Brahms’s popular Academic Festival Overture.This will be followed by orchestra member Sarah Brialey’s award-winning Music of the Heinzelmannchen, inspired by the myth of gnome-like creatures who are said to have done all the work of the citizens of Cologne during the night.Nottingham virtuoso Matt Glendening will be the soloist in Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No 1. A former member of Nottingham Youth Orchestra, Matt is now principal clarinet at the Royal Opera House.The second half features Dvorak’s tuneful and uplifting Symphony No.8.
Details: Tickets start at just £5, available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/nottinghamsymphonyorchestra or on the door.