Nottingham show for cool customers Stone Foundation on latest tour

Stone Foundation

Nottingham Rescue Rooms, November 19.

It’s been a while coming but Stone Foundation’s latest tour has been rescheduled to take place later in the year.It will drop in at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms venue in mid-November and the special guest support slots will be filled by Steve Brookes and Pete Williams.Steve Brookes was co-founder of The Jam along with the legendary music figure that is Paul Weller.Pete Williams was an original member of Dexys Midnight Runners and The Bureau and in more recent times has been a key figure with These Tender Virtues.Stone Foundation are a British modern soul group with a sparkling reputation. Over the years, they have collaborated with the likes of Paul Weller, Carleen Anderson, Mick Talbot, Kathryn Williams and more.Stone Foundation’s most recent LP, Is Love Enough? featured contributions from Weller and more.

Details: For more information, you can go to www.rescuerooms.com

