Nottingham Motorpoint Arena to host Pete Tong and co on Ibiza Classics tour

Pete Tong Ibiza Classics 2018

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, November 26.

Revered DJ, broadcaster and dance pioneer Pete Tong will be touring later this year for Ibiza Classics 2021 with The Heritage Orchestra (HER_O) and conductor Jules Buckley.Featuring a whole host of special guest vocalists and DJs, Ibiza Classics is the world's most iconic classical electronic music event and promises to be a party like no other.Inventively bold and brightly reimagined, this touring phenomenon is firmly part of the live music calendar.Three albums in with Classic House, Ibiza Classics and Chilled Classics, Tong and co are owning the dancefloor and the concert arena in a wholly fresh, forward-thinking way.New Ibiza Classics music will be released via Ministry of Sound later this year, so watch this space.

Details: For more, see www.motorpointarena.comPhoto credit: Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

