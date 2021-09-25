Nottingham date for The Divine Comedy on greatest hits tour in 2022

The Divine Comedy are heading for the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham for a tour date.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, May 15.

The Divine Comedy, aka Neil Hannon, has now completed his third full decade as a recording artist and will release the treasure trove that is Charmed Life - The Best Of The Divine Comedy on February 4. There will also be a UK tour to back the release up.Neil Hannon explained: “I am so looking forward to playing live again. The last couple of years have been a reminder of how much it means to me personally. It really is my favourite thing.“It seems fitting that we’ll be coming back with a greatest hits set. You know, in case everyone’s forgotten who I am and what we do!”In 1990 musical history was made when a 20-year-old Neil Hannon signed his first record deal and began releasing one glorious album after another.Twelve albums and hundreds of spellbinding shows later, Neil Hannon is now a national treasure and one of the finest singer songwriters of his generation.

Details: For more, see www.trch.co.uk

