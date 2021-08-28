Nottingham and Sheffield gigs when The Libertines head out on tour later this year
The Libertines
Nottingham Rock City, December 14/Sheffield 02 Academy, December 16.
The Libertines are pleased as punch to have a 15-date Christmas jaunt planned across the UK, including two shows at London’s O2 Forum, the scene of the band’s legendary shows in December 2003.One of the most revered and influential British bands of the last 20 years, The Libertines are Peter Doherty (vocals/guitar), Carl Barât (vocals/guitar), John Hassall (bass guitar) and Gary Powell (drums).The Libertines have released three albums: Up The Bracket(2002), The Libertines(2004), and Anthems For Doomed Youth(2015).Following the release of Anthems For Doomed Youth The Libertines toured extensively, playing to more than a million fans worldwide. They will be heading back out on the road as part of the Giddy Up A Ding Dong tour.
Details: For more on ticket availability, go to http://gigst.rs/LibertinesPhoto credit: Roger Sargent