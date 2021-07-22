Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 23, at 10am for the shows at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on September 8, 2021, and at Sheffield City Hall on September 23, 2021.

The shows follow the release of the acclaimed album CARNAGE. This is the first entire album that violinist Warren, who plays in Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and vocalist Nick have released.

Nick and Warren first crossed paths in 1993 when Warren played violin on several songs for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band full-tme.

The pair have also played in Grinderman and have worked together on numerous film and TV scores.

Tickets for Nottingham from £37.50; go to www.trch.co.uk; tickets for Sheffield from £41.35; go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk