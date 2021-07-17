New EP in the autumn and Nottingham gig for Hot Milk

Hot Milk (Photo credit: Paul Harries)

Nottingham Bodega, September 14.

The power punks have announced their second EP I Just Wanna Know What Happens When I'm Dead will be out in September and will be touring to promote it.The band were formed in 2018 by vocalist and guitarist duo, Han Mee and Jim Shaw, two friends who met working behind the scenes in the Manchester music scene.Debut EP Are You Feeling Alive? was an effervescent refusal to settle for second best in life.That sense of not letting life slip through your fingers is at the core of Hot Milk’s punk-indebted ethos. And having taken a leap of faith to grasp their platform, the band, completed by bassist Tom Paton and drummer Harry Deller, who hails from Mansfield, aren’t about to let it go to waste.Through their honest lyrics and inclusive approach, the band say their aim is to create an “aggressively space safe” for fans. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

