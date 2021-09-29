New date for The Wedding Present’s live show in Derbyshire cave
A show by indie rock band The Wedding Present in a Derbyshire cave has been rescheduled until next year.
The group, whose hits include Come Play With Me and Silver Shorts, will now perform at the Devil’s Arse Cavern on August 20, 2022. People with tickets for October 1, 2021 should hold onto them as they will be valid for next year.
Dave Gedge, frontman of The Wedding Present, posted on Twitter that the concert’s promoter recommended the rescheduling.
Tickets £27.50 from www.eventim.co.uk