Caim trio comprises Heather Innes, Jacynth Hamill and Pauline Vallance and will play at St Leonard's Church, Spital, Chesterfield, on October 23, and at Bamford Institute on October 24, 2021.

Their performances in Chesterfield and Bamford will be the last in the county as a trio as Caim’s co-founder Heather Innes is emigrating to New Zealand next year.

Heather and Jacynth Hamill sang as an a cappella duo for 16 years, made nine albums and toured in UK, Ireland, US, Canada, Australia and Thailand. In 2015 talented songwriter Pauline Vallance joined the group – converting it to a harmony trio with harp and flute and her lyrical voice enriching Caim’s sound and repertoire.

Hear the three harmony singers in a concert of Scottish and Irish traditional and contemporary songs, interspersed with story and dance at St Leonard’s Church, Spital, Chesterfield, on Saturday, October 23, and at Bamford Insititute on Sunday, October 24.

The concert in Chesterfield is the first to be hosted by Spital Arts since the pandemic lockdowns.

At Bamford, the concert is in aid of Weston Park Hospital and will include sets by Scuppered, who have appeared in hundreds of concerts at Coal Aston Village Hall, and Sheffield-based musician Tom Chester from the rootsy/country band Southbound.

Caim’s concert in Chesterfield starts at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets cost £15 on the door (contactless payment preferred) or book online at www.eventbrite.co.uk (booking fee applicable).