James Morrison will play greatest hits in Sheffield - here's how to get tickets

James said: “It’s been way too long since I saw you all and I’m so excited to announce these special shows. Playing live is something I have really missed in the past year and seeing as it’s been nearly 15 years since I started, many of my songs over time have taken on a new life of their own: new emotions, new meanings and new feels in the way my band has played them. I’ve also become a better singer and inhabit the songs in a different way now. I wanted to reflect all of that on this Greatest Hits tour."The concerts will feature James’ five unforgettable top ten hits (You Give Me Something, Wonderful World, You Make It Real, Broken Strings and I Won’t Let You Go) together with a selection of fan favourites.