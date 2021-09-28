Hot shot gig in store at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham with Bullet For My Valentine
Don’t miss Bullet For My Valentine when they play a tour gig at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on October 31.
The performance will come just ten days after the release of the band’s self-titled seventh album.
The album sees the band open a bold new chapter and is easily their heaviest, fiercest album so far.
“This is the beginning of Bullet 2.0,” says vocalist and lead guitarist Matt Tuck. “It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it's aggressive, it ' s more visceral and passionate than it’s ever been.”
Bullet For My Valentine follows the success of their last album, 2018’s Gravity, which saw the metal juggernauts play their biggest shows to date, including a UK arena tour and a massive show at London's Alexandra Palace.
But this time around, the band have taken things back to basics.
Bullet For My Valentine is stacked with squealing solos and monstrous riffs that will delight fans both new and old.