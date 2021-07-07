Hot properties Larkins not to be missed at Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Larkins
Nottingham Rescue Rooms, August 21
The hotly-tipped indie band Larkins will headline an eagerly-awaited gig at the city centre venue later this summer.One of the most exciting arena bands to have emerged from Manchester in decades, the anthem-packing four-piece nearly blew the roof off the The Albert Hall in Manchester early last year, and have already racked up more than five million streams for their two 2019 offerings, the EP TV Dream and Not Enough Love.Brace yourselves; they’re just getting started, leading the raw, youthful wave of bands sweeping out of British suburbia.They’ve come a long way from their early days in Glossop and they’ve got plenty of distance to go yet but the signs are very, very good indeed for Larkins. If turning every venue you play into the most talked-about ticket in town is a priceless knack, Larkins are already bona fide rock alchemists.