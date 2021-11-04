Handel’s Judas Maccabeus to be sung by Derbyshire choir

Derby Bach Choir will perform Judas Maccabeus on November 6, 2021.

The work, which includes See the Conqu’ring Hero Comes, is a story of religious persecution and the fight for peace.

Judas Maccabeus will be performed on November 6, 2021, at 6.30pm in St John the Evangelist Church, Derby.

Soloists will be Gillian von Fragstein, Natalie Windsor, Tom Stanyard and Owen Huxford, conductor Richard Roddis and organist Tom Corfield.