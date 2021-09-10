Gig guide: Latest dates to hear live music in Derbyshire
Get your fix of live music by supporting the bands who are re-emerging from the shadow of lockdown.
Thursday, September 16
Billy Walton Band. The Flowerpot, Derby,
Friday, September 17
MIchael Hardy. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Johnny Cash Roadshow. Buxton Opera House.
In Fear, Where Oceans Burn, Solarshift. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Rust For Glory (Neil Young tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Saturday, September 18
The Human Veil, The Five Hundred, Karma’s Puppet. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
The Smiths Ltd. Real TIme Live, Chesterfield.
Jiggery Folkery. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Paramore GB, The 900 (Tony Hawkes Pro Skater live tribute band), Reason To Leave. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Antarctic Monkeys (Arctic Monkeys tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Swing When You Are Blue. Spondon Liberal Club.
Rachel Raynor. Village Club, Spondon.
Sunday, September 19
Michael Hardy. Hawk & Buckle, Etwall.
Rick Sheehan. Spondon Liberal Club.
Wednesday, September 22
EBA The Reggae Man. Crown Inn, Somercotes.