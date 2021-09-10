Gig guide: Latest dates to hear live music in Derbyshire

The Johnny Cash Roadshow tours to Buxton Opera House on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Thursday, September 16

Billy Walton Band. The Flowerpot, Derby,

Friday, September 17

MIchael Hardy. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow. Buxton Opera House.

In Fear, Where Oceans Burn, Solarshift. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Rust For Glory (Neil Young tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.

Saturday, September 18

The Human Veil, The Five Hundred, Karma’s Puppet. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

The Smiths Ltd. Real TIme Live, Chesterfield.

Jiggery Folkery. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Paramore GB, The 900 (Tony Hawkes Pro Skater live tribute band), Reason To Leave. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Antarctic Monkeys (Arctic Monkeys tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.

Swing When You Are Blue. Spondon Liberal Club.

Rachel Raynor. Village Club, Spondon.

Sunday, September 19

Michael Hardy. Hawk & Buckle, Etwall.

Rick Sheehan. Spondon Liberal Club.

Wednesday, September 22