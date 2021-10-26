Fun and games as Magic Goes Wrong comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal

Get your tickets for when Magic Goes Wrong comes to Nottingham (Photo credit: Pamela Raith Photography)

The hilarious new show from the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong and BBC One’s The Goes Wrong Show has been created with magic legends, Penn & Teller, and comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal from March 29 to April 2.

A hapless gang of magicians are staging an evening of grand illusion to raise cash for charity.

But as the magic turns to mayhem, accidents start to spiral out of control and so does their fundraising target.

Raising the bar with their daredevil stunts, jaw-dropping feats and irresistible comedy genius, Mischief’s Magic Goes Wrong comes to Theatre Royal Nottingham direct from a successful spell in the West End.

Please note that Penn & Teller are the co-creators of the show and won’t be appearing on stage.

For more on how to get tickets for the show, you can get in touch with the box office at the Nottingham Theatre Royal by calling 0115 9895555 or by going to www.trch.co.uk

