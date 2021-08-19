Folk aces Tannahil Weavers to wow audience at Nottingham Playhouse
Tannahill Weavers will be in action for a folk music gig at Nottingham Playhouse on October 20.
One of Scotland's premier traditional bands, their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies.
Tannahill Weavers play music that demonstrates the rich musical heritage of the Celtic people.
These versatile musicians have received worldwide accolades consistently over the years for their exuberant performances and outstanding recording efforts that seemingly can’t get better…yet continue to do just that.
The Tannahills have turned their acoustic excitement loose on audiences with an electrifying effect. They have a unique combination of traditional melodies, driving rhythmic accompaniment, and rich vocals that make their performances unforgettable.