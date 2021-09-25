Don McLean will perform in Sheffield City Hall on October 1, 2022, to celebrate 50 years of his huge hit single American Pie.

Don stops off at the City Hall on Saturday, October 1, where fans can expect to hear hits such as Vincent, Cryin, And I Love You So, Wonderful Baby.

In 1971, Don released American Pie as a double-A single and it charted within a month, soaring to number one in the United States.

Half a century later, American Pie resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, joining less than 500 works including Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

American Pie was named by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) a top five song of the 20th Century.

In 2002, the song was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.

Don’s manuscript of the lyrics to American Pie were auctioned by Christies in 2015, selling for just over $1.2million.

American Pie appears in the Avengers’ Black Widow and the upcoming Tom Hanks movie Finch.

The hit song And I Love You was the theme for Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding.

Madonna, Drake and Garth Brooks are amongst many artists who have recorded Don’s songs.

Tickets for the live show in Sheffield are now on sale, priced £52, from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk