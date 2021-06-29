Cam Cole heads from street to stage with gigs planned for Nottingham and Sheffield

Cam Cole (Photo credit: Jose Manuel Guerrero Palmero)

Nottingham Bodega, September 1/Sheffield Greystones, September 4.

One-man band busking sensation Cam Cole is taking his heavy blues and rock-and roll show from the street to the stage for his first ever UK tour.After many viral internet videos of his street performances in London, that have been seen and shared by more than seven million people online, a cameo in the Golden Globe-nominated Apple TV show Ted Lasso, as well as two albums under his belt, Cam is roaring to go and to finally embark on his first ever UK tourOn the 16-date run, Cam will be playing songs from his new full length Crooked Hill, released on July 30, as well his well received debut I See from 2019.The heavy and ferocious blues rock sound fits well in a time where people are looking to finally release all that pent up energy. And Cam is just the right man for the job.

Details: For more, you can go to www.camcole.comPhoto credit: Jose Manuel Guerrero Palmero

