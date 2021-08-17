BIg-hearted musicians support Derbyshire foodbanks
Musicians are banding together to raise money for foodbanks in Heanor and Ripley.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 11:46 am
A live concert will be held at the Holly Bush, Marehay, near Ripley, on Saturday, August 21, 2021.
Performers will include Snakebelly, The Two Jays Off The Cuff, Richard Hunter, Shelly, Diamond Bridges, Daz Kelly Cadillac Beach and blueJohn guitar drum duo.
There will be a raffle and games during the day which starts at 1pm.
Amber Valley Music Feeds (Live) follows an online event in February which raised £700 for South Normanton Food Bank.