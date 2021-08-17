BIg-hearted musicians support Derbyshire foodbanks

A live concert will be held at the Holly Bush, Marehay, near Ripley, on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Performers will include Snakebelly, The Two Jays Off The Cuff, Richard Hunter, Shelly, Diamond Bridges, Daz Kelly Cadillac Beach and blueJohn guitar drum duo.

There will be a raffle and games during the day which starts at 1pm.

Daz Kelly is among the acts that will be performing during the event.