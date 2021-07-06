Alfreton Male Voice Choir reaches out to singers who love making music and having fun

Alfreton Male Voice Choir, which currently has 20 members, is looking for more baritones, basses and tenors.

Weekly practices are normally held at Palmer Morewood Social Club on Hall Street, Alfreton, each Thursday, from 6.45pm to 8.30pm.

The choir has returned to in-person practice sessions, following 18 months of rehearsals on Zoom and recording for YouTube.

Alfreton Male Voice Choir with music director Terry Clay and accompanists Lisa Smith and Michael Anthony.

Members were reunited in a marquee outdoors at South Wingfield Social Club.

Choir chairman Mick Mullarkey said: “It was really fantastic just to see each other face-to-face after such a long time and we practised songs we will perform at a concert in October.

"The after-practice catch-up was marvellous.”

The choir has a long history of using song and music to help raise money for good causes.

This year’s charity is Aquabox, the Derbyshire based charity which sends its Aquafilters to disaster areas worldwide providing safe drinking water and humanitarian aid.

Mick said: “Alfreton Male Voice is a community choir.

"We look out for each other, tease each other, entertain for good causes but above all, have fun around music and song.”

Practice sessions will continue to be held at 6.30pm every Thursday at South Wingfield Social Club until July 19 and after that date at Palmer Morewood Social Club in Alfreton.

The choir was first founded in 1903, originally formed from two chapel choirs.

In 2003 a centenary concert was staged at Willersley Castle.

The choir was awarded a grant from the National Lottery Awards For All Scheme allowing the purchase of new uniforms and new music in 2008.

In 2009 they were granted Charity Status. In 2015 the choir was invited to perform at the Royal Albert Hall alongside the Cory and Grimethorpe Brass Bands and then in 2018 they were invited back for the next Gala Concert.