Aerial acrobatics and daredevil bikers as Planet Circus rolls into Derbyshire

Roll up, roll up for all the fun of the big top.....the circus has come to town.

Chesterfield is hosting Planet Circus until September 30 and families will be flocking to Stand Road recreation ground to watch aerial acrobatics, daredevil bikers, high-rise unicyclists and hula-hoop supremos.

The circus show OMG is a thrilling two-hour production which brings traditional circus entertainment bang up to date.

Producer and director Mark Whitney said: “Our family is one of the oldest and most established circus families in Europe. We travel extensively throughout the world searching for the most exciting, unusual and vibrant acts to bring them to you on your doorstep. The family wanted to create a show with a special family atmosphere that everyone would want to be part of and enjoy.”

Planet Circus was featured on the Channel 5 television series Circus Kids last year and appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014.

The live OMG spectacular starts its ten-day Chesterfied run tonight (Tuesday, September 18) at 7pm.

Other performance times are 5pm and 7.30pm on weekdays, 2pm and 5pm on Saturdays and 12.30pm and 3pm on Sundays. The circus will stage KIds World shows on Saturdays at 11am.

There’s free admission for children on Sundays. Ticket prices start at £9. To book, go to www.ticketweb.co.uk/event/planet-circus-omg-big-top-chesterfield-tickets/8681395