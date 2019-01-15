Actors from Lovejoy, The House of Eliott, EastEnders and Hollyoaks in dark comedy at Derby Theatre

A dark domestic comedy which examines how people in the public eye battle with the responsibility and demands of real life will be staged at Derby Theatre.

Caroline’s Kitchen, by Torben Betts, stars Caroline Langrishe (Lovejoy) as the nation’s favourite TV cook who has a loving husband, smart kids and a big house. But she has to face the collision of living a private life in the public eye.

Aden Gillett (The House of Eliott) is cast as golf-loving husband, Mike. Joining them will be James Sutton (Hollyoaks), Jasmyn Banks (EastEnders), Tom England (Death Trap) and Elizabeth Boag (Invincible). Caroline’s Kitchen will be staged at Derby Theatre from January 24 to 27.

Tickets from £15. Call 01332 593939 or click here