A new Harry Potter musical is coming to Sheffield and it sounds incredible

Is there anything not to love about Harry Potter?

From Harry to Hermione, Quidditch to Hogsmeade and everything else in between, we can’t get enough of the Potterverse.

Every time that iconic music plays over the opening intros, we know we’re in for an amazing couple of hours in front of the television.

And now, Harry Potter fans can enjoy an entire night of the superb soundtrack at Sheffield City Hall.

The famous Hallé orchestra will be heading to Sheffield next June to celebrate the story of the most famous wizard in the world.

The orchestra will be performing ‘The Magical Music of Harry Potter’ through the music of John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper and Alexandre Desplat.

All your favourite tunes will be performed including Hedwig’s Theme, Quidditch, Dobby the House Elf and Aunt Marge’s Waltz to The Death of Cedric, The Weasley Stomp and Lily’s Theme

The concert will arrive in Sheffield on June 16 and tickets are available online through the ticket hotline on 0114 2 789 789 and in person at the Sheffield City Hall Box Office.