Wessels leaves Notts to join Worcestershire

Nottinghamshire batsman Riki Wessels has been released from his contract to take up a three-year deal with Worcestershire.

The 32-year-old signed from Northamptonshire in 2011 and quickly became a key player for Notts in all formats, especially T20. But his form tailed off during a disappointing 2018 campaign.

Wessels said: “Leaving Nottinghamshire is a difficult decision to make. I’ve spent eight years at Trent Bridge and enjoyed being part of successful teams that challenged for trophies. But now is the right time for me to make a change.

“Worcestershire will provide a new challenge and I’m really looking forward to starting another chapter of my career at a club that I have a lot of admiration for.”

Mick Newell, director cricket at Trent Bridge, said: “We’d like to thank Riki for his contribution to the side over the many years he’s spent here.

“However, both parties feel that now is the right time for a change and for Riki to move on. We wish him luck for the future.”