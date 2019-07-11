VIDEO: Ilkeston Rutland prove too strong for Langley Mill United

Ilkeston Rutland dented Langley Mill United’s promotion hopes with a two wicket victory at Rutland Sports Park on Saturday.

The victory saw Ilkeston move up to fifth in the Division One standings while Langley Mill are now 12 points behind second-placed Rolleston.

Ilkeston's Tom Windley bats against Langley Mill

Ilkeston won the toss and put Langley Mill into bat first, removing opener Kiegen Wing with 11 on the board and George Brandrick soon afterwards.

Tom Brandrick steadied things a little but Jamie Salmons fell for six and then Brandrick himself for 25 to leaveu Langley Mill 60-4, Rob Green having taken three of the wickets and Page bowling Salmons.

Langley Mill couldn’t get a firm hold on proceedings and wickets fell at regular intervals, no partnerships making more then 20 runs as Akhil Patel arrived on the scene to take 3 for 17, Harry Page 3 for 36 and Green his fourth wicket to ensure the Millers were all out for 116, Danny Hanson not out on 20 at the end.

In reply, Ilkeston got off to a bad start, losing Ahsan Tariq to his first ball and Shaun Levy to his second to leave them 6-2, with Mohamed Dilshad enjoying a fine afternoon having taken both wickets.

Things only got better for Dilshad as he went on to take six of the eight wickets to fall to finish with figures of 6 for 48, Simon Lacey and a run out accounting for the other wickets.

However, Patel’s 42 would prove key to Ilkeston’s success although at one point they were 79-7 when Patel departed, the tail of Tom Windley (17), Sam Moulds (20*) and Green (19) helping their cause as they eventually passed the target in the 39th over to claim 22 points.