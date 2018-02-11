Team success comes first for all-rounder

Powerful hitter and tricky left-arm bowler Luis Reece has put his spotlight on team goals this summer with Derbyshire, aiming to build on improved performances in 2017.

After a successful first summer with the county, during which he hit 1,180 runs across all forms of the game, the all-rounder said the squad was working hard on areas to improve and would all be ready to contribute.

Reece said: “I never really set any goals, I just aim to perform as well as I can in every game.

“You come to understand that in some games you have up and down moments, but it’s important to stay level whether you have done well or not.

“It’s about winning games of cricket for Derbyshire. I’m focused more on team goals, and as a group if we look after that then individual goals look after themselves.

“I’ve always been the sort of person who wants to look at themselves in the mirror and know I’ve tried as hard as I can and left everything out on the ground.

“Everyone wants to win competitions, trophies and games of cricket for the county.

“The players will be chomping at the bit to go out there in the first game and everyone will be trying to put their hands up and try and win that first game.”